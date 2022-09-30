Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s episode features John Silver vs. RUSH in the main event.

Before that happens, The Acclaimed will defend the AEW tag team titles for the very first time in a three way match against Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade.

Elsewhere on the card we’ll see Jamie Hayter vs. Willow Nightingale, Fuego Del Sol vs. Lee Moriarty, an appearance from HOOK, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR SEPT. 30