Watch AEW’s pre-All Out Elevation Special

A special episode of AEW Dark Elevation streams tonight (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

The show was filmed on Wednesday along with Dynamite at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It features warm-up matches for several acts that will be involved in tomorrow night’s All Out PPV in the same building.

Here’s the card:

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. GPA & Lady Luck

Keith Lee & Shane Strickland vs. Storm Grayson & Jah-C

Dark Order (Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Factory

Ruby Soho & Ortiz vs. Emi Sakura & Baliyan Akki

Best Friends vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Angelico

The Acclaimed vs. Invictus Khash & JPH

Enjoy the show!