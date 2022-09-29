This might explain why Miro hasn’t wrestled on AEW TV in months

Miro hasn’t wrestled on AEW Dynamite since a June 15 match against Ethan Page. He hasn’t wrestled on AEW house shows because there are none. His old tag team partner, God, has been redeeming solo since at least July.

So, what exactly has been going on with Miro during this time?

I don’t know the answer to that question, but this post on Miro’s Twitter from earlier today sure is interesting:

Nobody has the balls https://t.co/TtiAHjEkAR — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 28, 2022

It’s not necessarily a medical procedure this time. It’s not even WWE tampering. It’s just balls.

Miro later found even more evidence of this stunning lack of testicular fortitude that is running rampant in the AEW organization.

You don’t even have the balls to @ me. https://t.co/YIaIWQY67i — Miro (@ToBeMiro) September 29, 2022

It’s hard to argue with Miro’s ball logic there.

Miro did wrestle for AEW earlier this month at All Out 2022, so House of Black at least had the balls to face him. But that is Miro’s only match over the last three months. With Malakai Black gone from AEW for a while, it truly does seem like everyone is afraid to step in the ring with Miro. This begs the question, why didn’t Miro enter last week’s Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal that was eventually won by Hangman Page?

Let us know when you think we’ll see Miro compete on AEW Dynamite or Rampage again, Cagesiders.