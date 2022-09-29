The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Sept. 28) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 990,000 viewers for a 0.34 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished 9th place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

This is the first time Dynamite failed to draw an average of one million viewers since Aug. 17. The demo rating ticked down ever so slightly from last week’s 0.35. Seven of the eight shows that topped AEW in the demo rating were focused on storm coverage of Hurricane Ian.

It’s hard to know what to make of these results for AEW given the high level of interest in the storm that is hammering the state of Florida. The AEW numbers are a bit down compared to last week, but not by an alarming margin. In fact, some would argue the numbers held up well considering the news.

Tony Khan will try to get it back up for next week with help from the Demo God, as ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will team up with Sammy Guevara in tag team action against Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia. Next week’s lineup also includes MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal, Luchasaurus in action, and National Scissoring Day with The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

