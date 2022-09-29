Saraya admits she had a rough night on Dynamite

Saraya’s AEW debut couldn’t have gone any better when when she received a massive pop last week at Grand Slam. Some wrestling fans were especially excited after Taz strongly implied on commentary that she’ll be an active wrestler for the promotion.

It’s amazing how much of a difference one week can make. Saraya’s follow-up appearance last night (Sept. 28) on Dynamite certainly gave off the impression that she isn’t cleared to wrestle right now. The segment itself was largely a dud, and it all started with some awkward mic work from Saraya herself.

For example, this line gave me vibes of Brock Lesnar feeling the feelings that he’s feeling:

“The reason why I’m here is because I will create change in this division. I was the revolution here, and I’m gonna be the revolution ‘cause I AM the revolution.”

She realized it wasn’t going well and said the following:

“You know, it’s really hard to talk out here you guys. I’m so nervous. It’s been a while.”

Saraya must have been hearing the criticism of her segment this morning because she posted the following tweets a short while ago:

Some of wrestling twitter when anyone makes a hiccup: pic.twitter.com/ZvEmVOHBnV — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 29, 2022

On a good note I’m so proud of the women yesterday. Not only did they get more than 5 mins to have a match. It was the first ever lumberjack match. A woman on commentary and a good portion of the roster being showcased. That’s a win (even if I was a little rusty ) — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 29, 2022

She at least seems to have a positive mindset about the whole thing, which is good to see.

Are you looking forward to watching Saraya shake off her ring rust (on the mic, at least) next week, Cagesiders?