The Sept. 28 Dynamite was an odd one, but for a good reason. AEW was clearly filling for time on a show they put on short-handed due to Hurricane Ian. Some stuff worked. Some stuff didn’t.

But what you can always count on? William Regal thirsting after “Man with the Mask”...

"Look at you you Rice Krispie treat you. You can snap, crackle, and pop me any time!"



William Regal's lust for Excalibur knows no bound. pic.twitter.com/12rF7JP2Bg — House of the American Dragon (@DrainBamager) September 29, 2022

It happens every time Lord Regal joins commentary for a Blackpool Combat Club match. Early on, it was just some light flirting after greeting Mr. Schiavone and Mr. Maniac. Now it’s escalated to talk of breakfast cereal.

Charming? Creepy? Char-eepy?

Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW doesn’t release all their YouTube videos at the same time. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Did the Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration Crash and Burn?xxx

Was Wheeler Yuta able to go Toe to Toe with MJF on the Stick?

Mox Defeats Juice + Hangman Confronts the Champ + MJF Gets His Ass Kicked

“AEW is Officially My House!” Saraya Holds Nothing Back

Jericho Vows to Eviscerate Every ROH Champion, Commentator & Ring Announcer

The #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson kicks the night off with an impromptu match and a victory! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/w9tJ5dibCD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022

.@DarbyAllin had an incredible match last week with @Sting at #AEWRampage Grand Slam & seemed to have caught the attention of @TheLethalJay!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/9HG601HzMK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022

#AndSTILL!!! #AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm retains the title, with that brutal Avalanche Piledriver! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/lmrrCKwhlP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022

While @RealKeithLee doesn't seem too happy about the results of last week, Billy Gunn/#TheAcclaimed has declared next Wednesday's #AEWDynamite National Scissoring Day! And this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage, there is an open challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Titles! pic.twitter.com/P8PuBD3UCa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022

Coming off a huge win last week, @starkmanjones looks to continue the momentum tonight here on #AEWDynamite against @EliEyeSum, LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/NTjcv0C4MA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022

Bad blood continues to boil over between @Boy_Myth_Legend and @Christian4Peeps/@Luchasaurus.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/HnwpxRHi5S — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022

