We’re infatuated with William Regal’s infatuation with Excalibur

By Sean Rueter
The Sept. 28 Dynamite was an odd one, but for a good reason. AEW was clearly filling for time on a show they put on short-handed due to Hurricane Ian. Some stuff worked. Some stuff didn’t.

But what you can always count on? William Regal thirsting after “Man with the Mask”...

It happens every time Lord Regal joins commentary for a Blackpool Combat Club match. Early on, it was just some light flirting after greeting Mr. Schiavone and Mr. Maniac. Now it’s escalated to talk of breakfast cereal.

Charming? Creepy? Char-eepy?

Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. AEW doesn’t release all their YouTube videos at the same time. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

  • Did the Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration Crash and Burn?xxx
  • Was Wheeler Yuta able to go Toe to Toe with MJF on the Stick?
  • Mox Defeats Juice + Hangman Confronts the Champ + MJF Gets His Ass Kicked
  • “AEW is Officially My House!” Saraya Holds Nothing Back
  • Jericho Vows to Eviscerate Every ROH Champion, Commentator & Ring Announcer

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

