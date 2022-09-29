AEW Rampage spoilers for Sept. 30: Overrated Ziggler, Tag titles, HOOK, The Blade, more!

AEW rolled into The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Sept. 30) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

The Acclaimed retained the AEW world tag team titles with a win in a three way match over Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade.

Lee Moriarty beat Fuego Del Sol in about 90 seconds. W. Morrissey chokeslammed Fuego afterwards.

Jamie Hayter defeated Willow Nightingale after a distraction from Britt Baker.

Ryan Nemeth talked trash about Philadelphia. He said his brother is overrated. He called Benjamin Franklin a two pump chump. HOOK came out and destroyed Nemeth. The Trust Busters appeared and left a contract either in the ring or on the ramp. HOOK took the contract.

RUSH defeated John Silver with the Bull’s Horns. After the match, Andrade and RUSH attacked Silver. Evil Uno and 10 made the save. The Butcher and The Blade ran in to join the heels. Hangman Page came out for the save and gave the Buckshot Lariat to Jose.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?