Saraya acted more like a General Manager than a wrestler in her second AEW appearance

Saraya (fka Paige) arrived in AEW last week at Grand Slam, but we didn’t hear from her until Sept. 28 on Dynamite.

The Philadelphia crowd was excited to see her, but everyone was anxious to hear if she would reveal she’s been cleared to wrestle. WWE’s medical team didn’t give her the go ahead to return the ring with her surgically-repaired neck, and there hasn’t been any clear indication AEW’s has either.

And after a lengthy segment — likely booked to fill time on a show that was reportedly missing some key players due to Hurricane Ian — she still hasn’t told us.

Instead, we got a lot of talk about starting another revolution like the one she led for the women of WWE, hype for the babyfaces who were on hand in Philly (Toni Storm, Athena, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue) and a rough war of words with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Baker brought out Serena Deeb for her scheduled match with interim AEW Women’s champ Storm, and Saraya made like a General Manager by turning it into a Lumberjack match. She did clarify she got approval from Tony Khan, which let he get in a jab about her old bosses not listening to her...

It's just been made official: the #AEW Interim Women's World Championship Match between Toni Storm and @SerenaDeeb will now be a Lumberjack Match! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/3It0Cgr1Lw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022

Storm won that with an avalanche piledriver, btw.

We’re still waiting for an announcement about Saraya, however. She talked again about AEW being her house, and the announcers spoke about her as if she’ll be a competitor. But the impression this gave is that Saraya isn’t cleared yet.

