Daniel Garcia is out of Jericho Appreciation Society (unless he isn’t)

The Jericho Appreciation Society kicked off the Sept. 28 Dynamite, celebrating the OCHO™ in matching purple suits while they insulted the fans in Philadelphia. Ring of Honor World champion Chris Jericho and his posse mocked the “City of Losers”, and brought back Luigi the Pizza Guy to make some New York Style. Not that they were gonna give any to the Philly faithful anyway.

Le Champion also had a few digs for the name of the promotion on his new belt. Jericho said he’s already the most viewed ROH champ of all-time, because no one knows Ring of Honor. But that will change in the era of Ring of Jericho.

ROH Pure champion Daniel Garcia was also there, but he didn’t seem happy. He rejected the gift of a purple bucket hat, and decked Luigi!

Garcia started to tell his mentor something, but Jericho cut him off, warning him he was about to make the biggest mistake of his career. That brought out the youngster’s hero, Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon told off Jericho for telling Garcia who he should be, and told him he could join him in the Blackpool Combat Club.

The Pure champ teased a team-up with the Dragon (along with a bunch of other sports entertaining options)....

...and suggested they take on Jericho & Sammy Guevara. Before we got a confirmation of that though, the opening segment led to a match between Danielson & Daddy Magic Matt Menard. That went about the way you’d imagine, both in terms of JAS shenanigans — former ROH World champ Claudio Castagnoli ran in to take out Cool Hand Ang — and in result — Bryan won by submission.

It seemed (to this writer, anyway) that the story would continue when Jericho defended OCHO™ in the main event. But AEW announced the tag match for next week before the last match of the night.

While on commentary for the Daddy Magic match, BCC’s William Regal indicated he’d rather the group fight Garcia than team up with him... so the issue may not be decided within the Club any more than it was on our screens.

More on Jericho's main event match here.

