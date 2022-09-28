AEW Rewind: Anthony Bowens tears of joy as tag champ, Ethan Page picks fight with Matt Hardy, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Jon Moxley versus Juice Robinson in a world title eliminator match and fallout from Grand Slam for The Acclaimed, Keith Lee, Eddie Kingston, Jungle Boy, WarJoe, and Mark Sterling’s Athletic Angels.

Robinson will be Rock Hard when fighting Moxley. He beat Mox once before and plans to do it again to earn a chance at the AEW World Championship. For context of Robinson’s victory over Moxley in NJPW back in May, he didn’t actually pin the lunatic madman. Robinson pinned Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Championship in a four-way with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Moxley.

The best fallout promo of the bunch came from The Acclaimed. Billy Gunn’s advice about making sacrifices in life paid off in tag team gold. Max Caster shared a genuine laugh about the unforeseen popularity of their scissor gimmick. Anthony Bowens had tears streaming down his cheeks. He never thought he would have this chance at success as a gay wrestler. Bowens fought through all the bullshit, and now he is a champion.

Keith Lee will regroup and revisit with Swerve Strickland to see where they go after losing the tag titles. Eddie Kingston once again refused to take responsibility for his own actions as the cause of the DQ loss to Sammy Guevara. He blamed AEW for putting him in the ring against a scumbag. Jungle Boy was proud of his hard-fought victory over Fenix. Wardlow and Samoa Joe have the power of unlimited chaos. Tony Nese and Josh Woods will go after any championship they want to chase.

Matt Hardy reflected on consistency and resilience. Now, he is on the correct path to find success in AEW. Ethan Page begged to differ suggesting a physical confrontation to get rid of Hardy.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford teamed in mixed tag action for a victory over Shawn Dean and Skye Blue. Sabian and Ford didn’t use a tag team finisher, so perhaps that will come in time. Impact fans will be happy to see Caleb Konley in action. He was submitted by Angelico. NXT fans will be happy to see Leon Ruffin earn a win over Bshp King. Continuing off last week’s angle, Dante Martin defeated Anthony Henry in singles action. JD Drake attacked after the ball, and Matt Sydal ran out with a chair for the save. Martin challenged the Workhorsemen to tag team action. Tag team action!

Being the Elite remains on hiatus until further notice. However, the Young Bucks are still making moves by releasing special sneakers, which are already sold out.

Trent and Chuck Taylor were the latest guests on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Topics of conversation included forced to be best friends, locker room leadership, and Kentucky gentlemen. In regard to the NJPW faction Chaos, Taylor said he hates Rocky Romero and would join the Bullet Club if they asked.

We’ll close with MJF’s latest t-shirt. AEW can’t control if the fans cheer MJF, and he’s doing his best to avoid a positive reaction. I think it is safe to assume that the vast majority of his supporters do not want to be called devil worshippers.