AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Sept. 28, 2022): Grand Slam fallout

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s episode comes our way from Philadelphia’s Liacouras Center. It’ll feature AEW World champion Jon Moxley against New Japan’s Juice Robinson, and if Juice wins he’ll get a title shot! And we’ll have actual title shots tonight! Toni Storm defends the interim Women’s belt against Serena Deeb. And Ring of Honor World champ Chris Jericho will put OCHO™ on the line against the debuting Bandido... after he celebrates with his Appreciation Society. Plus, the newly arrived Saraya will speak, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will be on hand, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 28