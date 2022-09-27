Watch AEW Dark Episode 163

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Sept. 27, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

The Factory’s Nick Comoroto vs. Shaheem Ali

Mila Moore & Mylo vs. Renegade Twins

Arjun Singh vs. The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth

Gus De La Vega vs. Jeeves Kay

Blake Li vs. Jora Johl

Leon Ruffin vs. BSHP King

Leila Grey vs. Tiara James

Angelico vs. Caleb Konley

Jericho Appreciation Society’s Anna Jay A.S. vs. Kelly Madan

Dante Martin vs. The Workhorsemen’s Anthony Henry

Jay Malachi vs. Fuego Del Sol

Enjoy the show!