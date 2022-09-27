Watch AEW Dark Episode 163

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Sept. 27, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- The Factory’s Nick Comoroto vs. Shaheem Ali
- Mila Moore & Mylo vs. Renegade Twins
- Arjun Singh vs. The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth
- Gus De La Vega vs. Jeeves Kay
- Blake Li vs. Jora Johl
- Leon Ruffin vs. BSHP King
- Leila Grey vs. Tiara James
- Angelico vs. Caleb Konley
- Jericho Appreciation Society’s Anna Jay A.S. vs. Kelly Madan
- Dante Martin vs. The Workhorsemen’s Anthony Henry
- Jay Malachi vs. Fuego Del Sol
Enjoy the show!
