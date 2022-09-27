Next week’s AEW Battle of the Belts won’t air on Saturday

AEW has one of their occasional Battle of the Belts specials coming up next week, and for the first time it won’t be a “Saturday Fight Night.” TNT’s schedule lists Battle of the Belts IV for Fri., Oct. 7 at 11pm ET, after the regularly scheduled episode of Rampage.

It makes sense, as running the special on Saturday next weekend would put it head-to-head with WWE’s Extreme Rules premium live event. The ratings for these Battle of the Belts specials has been trending downward since the first one back in January, too. Moving this edition will give AEW & Warner Bros Discovery decision-makers a chance to see if they’ll perform better as a Rampage super-show rather than a standalone special.

Rampage is live in Washington, D.C. next Friday, and Battle of the Belts IV was slated to be taped that night too. It’s not confirmed it will occur prior to 10pm and air on delay, but doors at the venue are still listed as opening at 8pm.

There are no matches announced for Battle of the Belts IV as of this writing.