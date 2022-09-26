Tony Khan makes AEW TV voluntary this week as Hurricane Ian prompts evacuations in Florida

Hurricane Ian has been gaining strength as it nears Florida, having been upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane just hours ago. It’s expected to make landfall by Wednesday.

From CNN:

The eye of the storm is located around 150 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba and Ian is moving north-northwest near 13 mph, the center said. Florida could start feeling Ian’s wrath as early as Tuesday, with hurricane conditions potentially hitting the state Wednesday. The hurricane center’s forecast for Ian “has shown an unprecedented rate of strengthening from a tropical storm to powerful hurricane,” CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said. Ian’s winds intensified from 85 mph Monday afternoon to 100 mph at 5 p.m. ET. Forecasters expect Ian to become a major hurricane before it lashes the US, with winds reaching 111 mph or greater.

With all that in mind, Tony Khan sent an email to everyone in AEW making clear that showing up to this week’s TV tapings is voluntary to anyone affected by the hurricane:

For everyone in @AEW, in case you missed our email, anyone worried about Hurricane Ian affecting your travel or home or your family life, it’s voluntary to come to tv this week.

Anyone affected by the hurricane can take care of business at home, & we hope to see you all next week — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 27, 2022

His public announcement of this doubles as a disclaimer for any ticket buyers going to the show in Philadelphia that the card is indeed subject to change for precisely these reasons. Here’s what was previously announced for Dynamite by the promotion:

Saraya speaks after her big debut

Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson in a World Title Eliminator Match

Jericho Appreciation Society Championship Celebration

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido in a Ring of Honor World Championship match

MJF appears live

Rampage is also scheduled to be taped that evening.

It’s unclear who, if anyone, will need to miss TV this week.