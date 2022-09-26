Chris Jericho to defend OCHO™ against debuting former ROH World champ

AEW’s Grand Slam shows opened with a surprise that wasn’t that much of a surprise once we thought about it. Tony Khan wants to get Ring of Honor a television or streaming deal. Chris Jericho is the most well-known wrestler he has under contract. Ergo, Jericho beat Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World title.

TK’s not wasting any time booking the BWEBSEE*’s first defense of the belt he calls OCHO™**. And the match he’s booked for Dynamite this Wednesday (Sept. 28) is an intriguing one on a few different levels...

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

Live this week in Philadelphia, PA@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT#ROH World Championship

Chris Jericho vs Bandido



Newly crowned @ringofhonor

World Champion @IAmJericho will defend the title on TBS Wednesday vs former ROH World Champion @bandidowrestler! pic.twitter.com/pNebojnOVe — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 26, 2022

As Khan mentions in his tweet, Bandido is a former ROH World champ himself. It’s also his official AEW debut (the 27 year old luchador’s wrestled for just about everyone since Ring of Honor released everyone prior to selling the brand, including at the TK-booked Supercard of Honor show, but never in an All Elite ring).

What’s more, Bandido has history with Daniel Garcia. He’s a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, but Garcia’s had some issues with how his mentor conducts business of late — including hitting Castagnoli with a low blow en route to claiming OCHO™. Garcia also beat Bandido for the PWG World title earlier this year.

How will he react if Jericho employs some dirty tricks against Bandido? Will Claudio be looking for some payback after last week?

Let us know what you think. You can also check out what else is announced for this week’s Dynamite in Philadelphia right here.