AEW Dark Elevation recap (Sept. 26, 2022): Ortiz vs. Serpentico

Episode 82 of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the books! If you missed the live broadcast click here for the Cageside Seats stream. The announce team of Ian Riccaboni and “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard called the action tonight. Let’s get into it!

Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian vs. Skye Blue & Shawn Dean

Blue entered first for our opening contest, exchanged a high-five with Dean, and neither one got their individual record listed. Instead they were billed as “making their mixed tag team debut.” Ford and Sabian came out together with records of 33-14 and 15-10 each, so once against inconsistency reigns supreme about how records are listed for entrances. Menard asked Riccaboni to clarify the rules for both himself and the viewers, and he reminded everyone that in this format only men should face men and women the women. Sabian threw Dean out and then lowered and raised his hands to make the crowd change volume, then mocked him with a salute.

Despite Menard having the rules explained to him he “got confused” somehow. Hopefully he figured it out when Dean hit Sabian with a DDT and tagged in Blue, with Ford tagging in simultaneously. Ford ate a bunch of kicks but kicked out of a two count. Knee to the face against the ropes. Sabian ran in and ate a Chicago Destroyer from Blue, but Ford took advantage for a near fall. Dean tagged in but Sabian was nowhere to be seen. He got back in the ring so they could trade forearms and jabs. Sabian hit a headbutt but ate a pop up power bomb for two. Dean went to the top rope, Ford tried to drag him out of the way, Blue threw her out. Sabian got the knees up during this, then hit the Anarchist Suplex for the win while Blue and Ford were fighting on the outside. A fun but chaotic mixed tag match.

A statement made tonight on #AEWDarkElevation, with @TheKipSabian and @ThePenelopeFord getting the victory! See the action in full right here: ▶️ https://t.co/fkuD0NGW9u pic.twitter.com/KcLw4zzxAT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 26, 2022

A PSA for mental health awareness from Powerhouse Hobbs followed. I couldn’t find his individual promo but I do have this group one that he was a part of.

September is Suicide Prevention Month. AEW is committed to the mental well-being of our talent, staff & our fans. @RefAubrey, @MadKing1981 & @TrueWillieHobbs share their message.



We encourage anyone struggling to reach out & get help: @afspnational pic.twitter.com/heulX0aGHd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2022

Ortiz vs. Serpentico

And just like that it’s already time for our main event! Serpentico was being accompanied by Luther for this bout, sporting a record of 13-93. Ortiz came out 48-28. Riccaboni was impressed by the pop he got from Arthur Ashe Stadium. The two locked up, Ortiz took a side headlock, Serpentico shot him off and he hit a shoulder tackle and did a shimmy. They locked up again, Ortiz took him down and got a one count.

Serpentico tried a roll up, got a DDT for a near fall, and then Luther gave his partner an assist while Ortiz was on the outside. Ortiz hit a shotgun dropkick to get some time to recover and then hit a power slam for a near fall. Serpentico hit a head scissor takeover, went up to the top rope, did a senton and got 2.9999. Serpentico signaled like it was over and tried to pull Ortiz up for a DDT, Ortiz hit a punch to the gut and cradled him in mid air before driving him into the mat for the win.

A hard-fought victory for @Ortiz_Powerful here on #AEWDarkElevation! Catch up on the action in full right here: ▶️ https://t.co/fkuD0NGW9u pic.twitter.com/gIHhkqrAOx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 26, 2022

We got one more suicide prevention PSA from Eddie Kingston to close the show, portions of which you can see in the clip that I shared above. The version here was much longer.

What to watch/skip

There are only two matches so no need to skip anything. What more can I say? This was a very short episode but that was by necessity because they did a two hour long episode of Rampage last week. I’m sure we’ll have a longer edition of Elevation next week.

