Saraya gets a mic & Moxley stacks challengers on next week’s Dynamite

A lot went down while AEW was in New York City this past week. How will they follow-up on Grand Slam? Tony Khan started sharing his plans with us by announcing a few things for the Sept. 28 Dynamite.

Much attention will be paid to Saraya (handy dandy pronunciation guide for fka Paige’s first name here) when she does her first interview as a member of the AEW roster. There have been a lot of questions — and no small amount of concern — about whether or not the 30 year old will be wrestling with her surgically repaired neck. Saraya seems to be saying we shouldn’t put too much credence into yesterday’s report she hasn’t been cleared...

Ignore the dirt sheet click bait. See ya Wednesday. #AEWDynamite — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 23, 2022

... but we should know for sure after she talks next Wednesday.

We’ll also know if three-time AEW World champion Jon Moxley has two challengers lined up, or three. MJF’s got a shot coming to him thanks to his All Out Casino Ladder Match chip, and Hangman Page earned the right to try and reclaim the belt on Oct. 18 when he won last night’s Golden Ticket Battle Royal. Now New Japan’s Juice Robinson — who TK reminds us is “one of the only wrestlers with multiple wins in recent years” over Mox. If Juice wins his eliminator match over the champ next week, he’ll challenge for the World championship on the Oct. 5 Dynamite.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is also scheduled for some talking, so maybe we’ll find out when he’s thinking about “cashing in” his chip. Plus, the Jericho Appreciation Society will celebrate their leader winning “Ocho”, aka the Ring of Honor World title, the eighth different World championship Chris Jericho’s won in his illustrious career.

Sound like a good way to move forward from Grand Slam (and various & sundry other things)?