Sting & The Great Muta aren’t done teaming up

Wrestling fans popped big last night (or on Wednesday if they were at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens as AEW taped the Grand Slam edition of Rampage that aired on Sept. 23) when The Great Muta showed up to rescue his longtime rival/sometimes ally Sting.

Muta rescuing Sting from House of Black was a highlight of the week. It was even more poignant given 59 year old Keiji Muto — the man behind the Muta mask — is retiring the gimmick soon. This was a fitting way to acknowledge the work he did with the Stinger in the late 1980s and throughout the 90s in WCW & New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

EXCLUSIVE: One of @Sting’s greatest rivals of all time, the Great MUTA @muto_keiji, joins him as an ally one last time in America here at #AEWRampage Grand Slam. Tune in NOW on TNT pic.twitter.com/MYyravHfaL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

BUT THEY’RE NOT DONE YET!

The announcement that tweet leads us to tells the tale:

We are pleased to announce the participation of AEW superstar and international pro wrestling legend Sting at the GREAT MUTA FINAL “BYE-BYE” event, which will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Yokohama. It was The Great Muta who came to the unexpected rescue of Sting On AEW Rampage: Grand Slam this week. This incident triggered him to partner with Sting at the Yokohama Arena event.

Seems like a great way to say “BYE-BYE” to Muta, no?