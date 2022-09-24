 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sting & The Great Muta aren’t done teaming up

The Icon is headed to Japan to take part in his legendary rival-turned-ally’s final match.

By Sean Rueter
Wrestling fans popped big last night (or on Wednesday if they were at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens as AEW taped the Grand Slam edition of Rampage that aired on Sept. 23) when The Great Muta showed up to rescue his longtime rival/sometimes ally Sting.

Muta rescuing Sting from House of Black was a highlight of the week. It was even more poignant given 59 year old Keiji Muto — the man behind the Muta mask — is retiring the gimmick soon. This was a fitting way to acknowledge the work he did with the Stinger in the late 1980s and throughout the 90s in WCW & New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

BUT THEY’RE NOT DONE YET!

The announcement that tweet leads us to tells the tale:

We are pleased to announce the participation of AEW superstar and international pro wrestling legend Sting at the GREAT MUTA FINAL “BYE-BYE” event, which will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Yokohama. It was The Great Muta who came to the unexpected rescue of Sting On AEW Rampage: Grand Slam this week. This incident triggered him to partner with Sting at the Yokohama Arena event.

Seems like a great way to say “BYE-BYE” to Muta, no?

