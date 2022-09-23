Action Bronson took zero bumps and won his debut match in AEW

Hip hop and culinary television star Action Bronson made his pro wrestling debut on tonight’s (Sept. 23) “Grand Slam” episode of AEW Rampage. He teamed up with FTW Champion HOOK to take on Jericho Appreciation Society members “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker.

This match took place in Queens, New York, which happens to be the home turf of both Action and HOOK. When you combine that fact with HOOK’s undefeated record and Bronson’s no bump contract, there was zero doubt about which team was going over here.

Action started things off by performing HOOK’s theme music live during their entrance to the ring.

Action’s moveset mostly consisted of running shoulder tackles. HOOK had to do much more selling than usual, given his partner’s limitations. When it was time for the finish, Bronson and HOOK locked in stereo Redrum submissions for the win.

Does it count as a bump if you fall back-first onto the mat on your accord? I don’t think so.

The hometown crowd seemed to enjoy what they got here from Action & HOOK.

What did you think of Action Bronson’s debut match, Cagesiders?

Catch up on all the Rampage results right here.