Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston were originally supposed to wrestle each other at All Out 2022, but a real life backstage altercation led to a Kingston suspension and the match being called off. The legitimate tension was apparently the result of a Guevara promo that never made it to air where he called Eddie a fat piece of shit.

AEW President Tony Khan likes to make money off of real life animosity, so he turned this shoot back into a work and booked Kingston vs. Guevara on tonight’s (Sept. 23) “Grand Slam” episode of AEW Rampage.

Before the match began, Guevara grabbed the mic and issued an apology...for not calling Eddie a fat piece of shit sooner:

#SpanishGod @sammyguevara makes his way to the ring in a less than welcoming environment, and the fight gets underway sooner than expected! #AEWRampage Grand Slam is on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/e2YX0hHlSv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

As if Eddie needed any more motivation to beat the piss out of this dick, right?

Kingston was hell-bent on ending Guevara. The finish saw Guevara pass out in Eddie’s Stretch Plum finisher. However, Eddie refused to break the hold after the bell rang. That’s when Senior Official Paul Turner came out and punished Kingston by reversing the decision.

And @MadKing1981 gets the submission, but that ending was NOT EXPECTED! It’s #AEWRampage Grand Slam on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/xsLAp3w962 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

This was Turner’s first attempt to restore order in AEW following Tony Khan’s recent decree about AEW’s shitty referees.

