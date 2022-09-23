It’s The Great Muta in AEW!

Tonight’s “Grand Slam” episode of AEW Rampage featured Sting and Darby Allin teaming up in a No Disqualification match against House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews).

Sting and Darby have yet to lose a match as a team. With Malakai Black gone from AEW, the babyfaces were the heavy favorites to take this match. And they did, of course, but not without a crucial assist from a pro wrestling legend.

Sting found himself in a very vulnerable position in the middle of the match, as The House pushed him through a table and then handcuffed his hands behind his back. Darby tried his best to save the day with an insane Coffin Drop on Buddy Matthews.

A huge Coffin Drop by @DarbyAllin takes out @SNMBuddy on the stage here on #AEWRampage Grand Slam

Darby and Brody then took each other out with another table bump.

It was down to just Buddy and handcuffed Sting in the ring. Buddy grabbed a baseball bat, looking to end Sting’s career. But Sting was laughing like a maniac. That’s when the lights went out, and The Great Muta appeared!

The Great MUTA @muto_keiji is here at #AEWRampage Grand Slam! One of @Sting's greatest rivals of all time has appeared - but where do his loyalties lie?

Muta sprayed Matthews with the green mist, which led to a nasty fall off the ring apron from Julia Hart. Sting broke free of the cuffs, and the match ended after a Scorpion Death Drop.

After Sting picked up the win, he hugged his longtime rival. Muta is currently on his retirement tour with Pro Wrestling NOAH, so this was a pretty cool moment to witness.

What did you think of The Great Muta showing up in AEW, Cagesiders?

