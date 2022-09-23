 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It’s The Great Muta in AEW!

By Cain A. Knight
Tonight’s “Grand Slam” episode of AEW Rampage featured Sting and Darby Allin teaming up in a No Disqualification match against House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews).

Sting and Darby have yet to lose a match as a team. With Malakai Black gone from AEW, the babyfaces were the heavy favorites to take this match. And they did, of course, but not without a crucial assist from a pro wrestling legend.

Sting found himself in a very vulnerable position in the middle of the match, as The House pushed him through a table and then handcuffed his hands behind his back. Darby tried his best to save the day with an insane Coffin Drop on Buddy Matthews.

Darby and Brody then took each other out with another table bump.

It was down to just Buddy and handcuffed Sting in the ring. Buddy grabbed a baseball bat, looking to end Sting’s career. But Sting was laughing like a maniac. That’s when the lights went out, and The Great Muta appeared!

Muta sprayed Matthews with the green mist, which led to a nasty fall off the ring apron from Julia Hart. Sting broke free of the cuffs, and the match ended after a Scorpion Death Drop.

After Sting picked up the win, he hugged his longtime rival. Muta is currently on his retirement tour with Pro Wrestling NOAH, so this was a pretty cool moment to witness.

What did you think of The Great Muta showing up in AEW, Cagesiders?

Catch up on all the Rampage results right here.

