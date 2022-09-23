Hangman Page punches his ticket to another AEW world title match

Tonight’s “Grand Slam” episode of AEW Rampage featured a Golden Ticket Battle Royal. The winner of the match earns a shot at AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (or MJF, I suppose) on the Oct. 18 episode of Tuesday night Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Hangman Page was the only former AEW world champion in the field, so he started out as the clear favorite. Would he be able to go through the likes of Lance Archer, Jay Lethal, Penta, and The Blade in order to win the golden ticket for a date with the champ next month?

Yes, that’s exactly what he did. But first, he had to withstand an ambush during his entrance from The Butcher, The Blade, and RUSH.

Some of the notable moments in this Battle Royal included Danhausen teaming up with Page to eliminate QT Marshall, Matt Hardy reuniting with Private Party and tossing out The Blade, Jake Hager being eliminated by The Best Friends, Penta getting rid of Lance Archer, Dalton Castle eliminating Brian Cage after being saved by The Boys, and Satnam Singh helping Jay Lethal last just a little bit longer.

Naturally, it came down to Page and RUSH as the final two competitors in the match. Hangman used Dead Eye on the edge of the ring to eliminate RUSH and claim the golden ticket.

Do you think Page will win the AEW world championship on Oct. 18?

Catch up on all the Rampage results right here.