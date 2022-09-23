Multiple AEW talents reportedly asked for their release after being contacted by WWE

Since Triple H took over talent relations and creative for WWE, we’ve seen the return of several wrestlers who were released over the past couple years. We also heard they weren’t letting the fact some of those talents are under contract to AEW stop them from talking to them about a reunion.

WWE is said to have spoken to multiple AEW wrestlers, prompting Tony Khan and his legal team to send Triple & company a warning. Reports and speculation focused on Malakai Black asking AEW to release him from his contract after talking to WWE, but according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Black wasn’t the only one.

“When Paul Levesque took over from Vince McMahon, WWE contacted a number of former WWE talents that were working there that either had left on their own or that Vince McMahon had fired. Black was not the only person to ask for his release at the time.”

In addition to Black and an undisclosed number of others asking for their release, several wrestlers were contacted who weren’t interested in returning to WWE. Those are the people who alerted TK & team, which led to AEW’s head of legal, Megha Parekh, sending a letter to WWE about tampering.

Outside of rumors of Black receiving a conditional release from AEW (rumors he seemed to dispute recently), we haven’t heard that AEW plans to let anyone go. This report won’t do anything to discourage speculation about who might want out, though.