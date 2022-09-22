The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Sept. 21) Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 1,039,000 viewers for a 0.35 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished first place in the demo rating on cable for the night. This is the fifth consecutive week where Dynamite eclipsed the somewhat arbitrary round number of one million viewers.

Given last week’s 1.175 million viewers and 0.39 demo rating, many fans were thinking Dynamite Grand Slam could reach 1.2 million viewers and get the demo rating back up to 0.40. This is arguably AEW Dynamite’s most hyped show of the year, after all. These numbers are disappointing with that expectation in mind.

As far as a standalone episode goes, finishing first place with these numbers is a good thing for AEW. But now that Grand Slam is over and the numbers actually dropped from last week, it’s natural to think Dynamite’s streak of at least one million viewers is in jeopardy of ending next week.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

