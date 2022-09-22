 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anthony Bowens celebrates being the first gay champion in AEW history

By Cain A. Knight
/ new

Given The Acclaimed’s recent surge in popularity, and the critical acclaim for their AEW tag team championship match against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at All Out 2022, it seemed inevitable that Anthony Bowens and Max Caster would win the titles in the rematch on last night’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in New York City. And that’s exactly what happened. The rematch didn’t reach the level of the All Out bout, but The Acclaimed’s victory was still a big deal and worthy of the confetti treatment that it received afterwards.

It was a special moment in particular for Bowens, who became the first openly gay champion in AEW history. He took to Twitter to celebrate his accomplishment:

Caster was also elated, of course:

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn’s “Scissor me, Daddy Ass!” catchphrase is arguably the hottest thing in AEW, and now they have championship gold to go along with it. It really does seem like everybody loves The Acclaimed.

How long do you expect this scissor party to last, Cagesiders?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats