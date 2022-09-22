Given The Acclaimed’s recent surge in popularity, and the critical acclaim for their AEW tag team championship match against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at All Out 2022, it seemed inevitable that Anthony Bowens and Max Caster would win the titles in the rematch on last night’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in New York City. And that’s exactly what happened. The rematch didn’t reach the level of the All Out bout, but The Acclaimed’s victory was still a big deal and worthy of the confetti treatment that it received afterwards.

It was a special moment in particular for Bowens, who became the first openly gay champion in AEW history. He took to Twitter to celebrate his accomplishment:

When my Nana passed in 2015 I promised her I’d be a success. Nana, I made it!



AEW’s first Gay Champion

Most tag team wins in AEW ‍♂️

Most popular team in wrestling



EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED.. your #ForeverChamps ✂️ ✂️✂️✂️✂️ pic.twitter.com/NUpMlejyS4 — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) September 22, 2022

Caster was also elated, of course:

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn’s “Scissor me, Daddy Ass!” catchphrase is arguably the hottest thing in AEW, and now they have championship gold to go along with it. It really does seem like everybody loves The Acclaimed.

How long do you expect this scissor party to last, Cagesiders?