Ruby Soho needs surgery, pulled from UK event

Ruby Soho reportedly suffered a broken nose towards the very end of her mixed tag team match during the pre-show at AEW All Out 2022.

In a video addressing why she has to pull out of 1PW’s A New Twist of Fate card in the United Kingdom on Oct. 1, Soho confirmed the injury and said she needs surgery. Here’s how she explained the situation:

Due to an injury, @realrubysoho will no longer be appearing at A NEW TWIST OF FATE on October 1st. A replacement will be announced later on this evening.



Ruby will now make her 1PW debut on February 18th at NO TURNING BACK in Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/cufjmToTUX — 1PW - One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) September 22, 2022

“Hey 1PW fans, it is yours truly, Ruby Soho, here with some disappointing news. Now due to the injury that I received at All Out, a broken nose in two places and a mess of a septum, I have to have surgery. And due to the scheduling of that surgery and the recovery time, I won’t be able to make it to the show on October 1st. You guys, I’m really, really sorry that I’m not gonna be there. Honestly, this is the only thing that would keep me from coming back to England. I was very, very much looking forward to that show and very much looking forward to meeting all of you and seeing all of you again. So for that, I do truly apologize...” “I am hoping in the near future, hopefully, the show in February, I will be back. I will be better than ever, and I will finally keep my word and make my debut for 1PW. So I apologize again, you guys, and I hope to see you again very soon.”

And pro wrestling fans will look forward to seeing you back in the ring when you are recovered and ready to go, Ruby.