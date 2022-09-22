During last night’s AEW tapings, Tony Khan appeared off camera to inform the audience that there will be an episode of Dynamite airing on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Aaron Judge will hopefully be hitting lots of homeruns during Game 1 of Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series that is airing on TBS on Wed., Oct. 19, so Dynamite is getting bumped over to Tuesday that week. Tuesday night is NXT’s turf, of course, so that means Khan and Dynamite will be going head-to-head against HBK and NXT.

AEW famously wiped the floor with NXT in the ratings for about 18 months during the Wednesday night ratings war from October 2019 through April 2021. Triple H recently used his special brand of revisionist history to distract from the fact that WWE very much expected to beat AEW out of existence when Dynamite debuted in October 2019. That’s not how it went at all, and it was NXT that eventually went screaming and yelling over to Tuesday nights.

WWE’s product has been hot ever since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon, and NXT’s numbers have improved as well during this time. However, NXT more closely resembles a developmental show now than it ever did when it aired on Wednesdays, which could be a factor for wrestling fans who are deciding which show to watch on Oct. 18.

Tony Khan is bringing at least one big gun to this fight, as he also told the audience that the winner of Rampage’s Golden Ticket Battle Royal (spoiler here) will challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the gold on the Oct. 18 Dynamite. Tuesday night Dynamite will take place in the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. That’s Moxley’s hometown, so the crowd will be fired up to root for their violent hero as he defends his title against the winner of the Battle Royal.

Do you already know which wrestling show you plan to watch live on Oct. 18, Cagesiders?