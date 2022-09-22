Saraya couldn’t be happier about signing with AEW

Saraya’s surprise debut provided the biggest “holy shit” moment of last night’s (Sept. 23) Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. The crowd pop was deafening when her name appeared on the video board, and she came off like a huge star as she walked to the ring. Taz even noted on commentary, “That’s called a pop, baby!”

The former Paige took to Twitter to comment on the amazing reception she got in New York City, and to express how happy she is to be in AEW:

Fucking WOW! Absolutely blown away by the pop in the stadium and the reception outside of it. Been a long journey. Couldn’t be happier to be in @AEW thank you to everyone! and thank you to my babe @RonnieRadke for letting me use his song Zombified! LFG!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/9czsEWUcot — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 22, 2022

After being told in 2018 that she should never wrestle again, it sure looks like Saraya will be an active competitor in AEW. That was reinforced on commentary when Taz said, “She can go. Saraya can flat-out go.”

Saraya has been looking forward to this moment for years, so it’s no wonder that she’s so happy to be on the AEW roster.

Are you excited to see what Saraya can do for women’s wrestling in AEW, Cagesiders?