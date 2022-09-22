AEW rolled into Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Sept. 23) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised several matches for the Grand Slam card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Sting & Darby Allin defeated Brody King & Buddy Matthews. The finish saw Sting go through two tables and get handcuffed in the ring. Darby Allin and Brody King took each other out, leaving Buddy Matthews in the ring with a helpless Sting. That’s when The Great Muta came out to a giant pop. He sprayed Matthews in the face with the green mist, and Sting won the match with the Scorpion Death Drop. It was noted that Julia Hart had a “very nasty looking fall” on a table bump and was helped to the back.

HOOK & Action Bronson beat Matt Menard & Angelo Parker in a quick match. HOOK & Bronson each used the Redrum finisher at the same time to pick up the win.

Wardlow & Samoa Joe were victorious against Tony Nese & Josh Woods. Mark Sterling received the Powerbomb Symphony after the match.

Jade Cargill retained the TBS title with a win over Diamante. Trina turned on Diamante after the match. Trina shook Jade’s hand and left with her.

Jungle Boy beat Rey Fenix with a small package. Luchasaurus chokeslammed Jungle Boy after the match. Christian (with his arm in a sling) cut a promo on Boy, telling him to stay out of his business.

Sammy Guevara was declared the winner over Eddie Kingston. Guevara called Kingston a fat piece of shit before the match. Kingston won the match after Sammy passed out in the Stretch Plum. However, Eddie refused to release the hold after the bell, so the decision was reversed. Kingston snapped and attacked security.

Hangman Page won the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal after eliminating RUSH with Deadeye on the ring apron. He now gets a world title shot against Jon Moxley in Cincinnati on the Oct. 18 episode of Dynamite. Some of the other participants in this match included The Blade, Penta, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Dark Order, Lance Archer, Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, Private Party, Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Danhausen, Dante Martin, Best Friends, Lee Moriarty, Ariya Daivari, and The Butcher.

Ricky Starks defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a Lights Out match. Starks speared Hobbs through a table and hit his finisher for the win. The match started around 12:20 am ET and “there were a lot of people who left.”

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?