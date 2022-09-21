 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trina is coming to Rampage Grand Slam, and Cardi B already noticed

By Sean Rueter
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

On last week’s Rampage, Diamante promised she wouldn’t ride alone to her TBS title match on this week’s Grand Slam edition of the show. To counteract Jade Cargill’s Baddies, the co-winner of the Deadly Draw Tournament (remember that?) said she was bringing “the OG Baddest Bitch from the 305.”

While some tried to figure out what women’s wrestlers were from Miami, fans of 90s and aughts hip-hop wondered if there was any way Trina would appear in AEW.

Turns out, it was the 43 year old who’s worked with Missy Elliott, Rick Ross, Ludacris, Lil Wayne and many others in her influential career. Now she’s working against That Bitch in New York City.

Pretty cool. And if Tony Khan’s plan was to grab some headlines with the pioneering female rapper, he got an assist from one of today’s biggest. Cardi B dug it, and how jealous will WWE be if AEW is what turns Cardi from a lapsed fan into a current one?

“You see me now,” is a killer line from Trina. We’ll see if that energy pays off Friday (or in the spoilers coming our way shortly). And if Cardi B tweets about it...

