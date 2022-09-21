Jon Moxley is once again the AEW World champ

An eventful Dynamite Grand Slam led to a battle between stablemates for the vacant AEW World title.

Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley went to war in the finals of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions (fighting to win the belt vacated by a suspended and injured CM Punk following the post-All Out madness). Watching on from the rafters was Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He held his Casino Ladder Match chip for a title shot at a time & place of his choosing. MJF was in street clothes, so it didn’t seem like he’d cash in tonight... but as we said, it was a night of surprises.

Friedman, the thousands in attendance at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium, and the hundreds of thousands watching at home witnessed two men who train together throw everything they had at each other — including moves from their opponent’s arsenal. They also did stuff no one’s seen before...

Never seen this before #AEWDynamite Grand Slam pic.twitter.com/JCfXBqYCIH — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 22, 2022

Mox even used moves of a former teammate!

BIgger moves followed. Moxley escaped a LeBell Lock. Danielson took a Death Rider on the ramp and managed to kick out by the time things got back to the ring.

That softened him up for a sleeper however, and when referee Paul Turner checked on the American Dragon, he didn’t respond.

Meet your three-time AEW World champion... and his future challenger.

The winner of the #AEWGrandSlam Tournament of Champions and NEW #AEW World Champion is @JonMoxley, after an absolute WAR with #BlackpoolCombatClub teammate @bryandanielson! What a night of action here on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Kn1H9U7l9V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

