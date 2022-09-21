 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jon Moxley is once again the AEW World champ

After surviving a war with Blackpool Combat Club teammate Bryan Danielson to claim the vacant strap at Dynamite Grand Slam, a showdown with MJF awaits.

By Sean Rueter
/ new

An eventful Dynamite Grand Slam led to a battle between stablemates for the vacant AEW World title.

Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley went to war in the finals of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions (fighting to win the belt vacated by a suspended and injured CM Punk following the post-All Out madness). Watching on from the rafters was Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He held his Casino Ladder Match chip for a title shot at a time & place of his choosing. MJF was in street clothes, so it didn’t seem like he’d cash in tonight... but as we said, it was a night of surprises.

Friedman, the thousands in attendance at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium, and the hundreds of thousands watching at home witnessed two men who train together throw everything they had at each other — including moves from their opponent’s arsenal. They also did stuff no one’s seen before...

Mox even used moves of a former teammate!

BIgger moves followed. Moxley escaped a LeBell Lock. Danielson took a Death Rider on the ramp and managed to kick out by the time things got back to the ring.

That softened him up for a sleeper however, and when referee Paul Turner checked on the American Dragon, he didn’t respond.

Meet your three-time AEW World champion... and his future challenger.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite Grand Slam here.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats