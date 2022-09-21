Saraya (fka Paige) debuts for AEW at Dynamite Grand Slam

Welcome to @AEW ! @Saraya is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #AEWDynamite Grand Slam TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/8DUePoOsar

The interim AEW Women’s World title was on the line at Dynamite Grand Slam on Sept. 21 in New York City, and the odds were against reigning champion Toni Storm. She had to defend against three other women, including former champ Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

That didn’t turn out to be that big of a challenge. Baker, Athena & Serena Deeb all took big shots — including one that seemed to once again break the Doctor’s nose.

Still not sure how @AthenaPalmer_FG did this #AEWDynamite Grand Slam pic.twitter.com/rrFsbtK3Nx — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 22, 2022

Maybe that contributed to an abrupt pin from the interim champ? In reality, AEW needed to move the match along for the post-match business. First, they continued to tease Jamie Hayter turning on Baker. Once she didn’t and the heels set-up to beatdown Storm, an unfamiliar tune hit the speakers... and an unexpected woman hit the stage.

Saraya “Paige” Knight, who hasn’t wrestled due to injury since 2017 and whose WWE contract expired earlier this summer, is All Elite!

While the 30 year old has been working towards a comeback after her career ended early due to neck issues, we hadn’t heard that she was cleared. The announcers certainly made it sound like she was tonight, however. If that’s the case, business has picked up in a big way for the AEW Women — a pioneer of the Women’s Evolution is now a member of their locker room.

