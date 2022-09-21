Daddy Ass can now scissor the AEW Tag Team champions

If a title was going to change hands on AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, the smart money was on the Tag titles. Fans desperately wanted The Acclaimed (who you may have heard, everybody loves) to beat Swerve in our Glory for the belts at All Out, and rapidly booking this rematch seemed like a way to make those fans happy.

Even after Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee entered with New York hip hop icon Fabolous, the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd was firmly in Max Caster & Anthony Bowens’ corner. A signature Platimum Max rap, the uber-over Billy “Daddy Ass” Gunn, and DJ Whoo Kid probably helped.

The fans stayed electric throughout a fast-paced match, and with good reason...

The result came in part because of something that’s been brewing for a while — issues between Swerve and his tag partner. Strickland grabbed Bowens boom box to use as a weapon, and ended up clocking Lee with it.

Swerve in our Glory never quite recovered from that. By the time Daddy Ass helped Bowens take out Strickland out on the floor (referee Rick Knox was distracted) all Caster needed to do was hit a Mic Drop.

The Acclaimed have officially arrived.

