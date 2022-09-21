 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A dishonorable Chris Jericho wins the Ring of Honor World title

By Sean Rueter
AEW Dynamite Grand Slam featured five title matches, and it started with an unexpected title change.

The Sept. 21 show from New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium opened with Claudio Castagnoli defending his ROH World title against Chris Jericho. The announce team reminded us at the start that Castagnoli personifies Ring of Honor, and that Jericho was seeking his eighth different World championship.

So we probably should have seen this coming.

Quality-wise, the match delivered (Jericho’s singles matches with Blackpool Combat Club have brought out the best in him). Both men showed off and survived big moves.

But despite adhering to the Code of Honor at the start, Le Champeon was not honorable. He tried to use his bat Floyd to his advantage, but was thwarted by both Claudio and referee Aubrey Edwards...

But when the Swiss Superman had to pull up to avoid crashing into Edwards after a back body drop, Jericho had another opening. A low blow set-up Judas Effect, and he won the belt he’s already nicknamed “Ocho”.

Not since Vince McMahon won the ECW title has a character felt more unworthy of the belt he’s carrying. But Tony Khan now has a big name to shop that ROH TV deal with...

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s Dynamite Grand Slam here.

