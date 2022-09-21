 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Swerve in our Glory’s middle school wrestling club visit will make your day

By Sean Rueter
The Wrestling Club at Brooklyn’s KIPP AMP Middle School became internet famous when Sasha Banks found out they’d watched her game-changing TakeOver match with Bayley and paid them a visit back in May.

With AEW in another of New York City’s five boroughs this week, teacher & Club founder hooked up another pair of high profile guests for his students — AEW World Tag Team champions Swerve in our Glory.

Perry’s shared a few videos of Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland’s time with the kids. It’s hard to tell which one is better... the pop they got upon entering the classroom...

... or vibing out with Swerve to his self-performed entrance track, “High Pressure”...

There’s so much goodness on display here. The group celebration of a shared passion, the kids getting to interact with stars who look like them (and just the fact there are multiple stars who look like them in wrestling these days) — it’s easy to see why the visit left Swerve & Keith as fired up as the students they spent some time with...

I don’t like their chances against The Acclaimed tonight at Dynamite Grand Slam, but Swerve in our Glory already have a big “W” after hanging with The Wrestling Club.

