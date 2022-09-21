AEW Rewind: Eddie Kingston’s suicide prevention message, Anthony Ogogo wants tougher competition, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

We’ll start with an important message about mental health. Eddie Kingston shared a valuable reflection about suicide prevention. “You may think people don’t [care], but one person always does.” If you hurt yourself, it hurts the person that cares to cause a ripple effect of pain.

“You may think people don’t [care], but one person always does." @MadKing1981 shares his story.



September is Suicide Prevention Month. AEW is committed to the mental well-being of our talent, staff & our fans. We encourage anyone struggling to reach out & get help: @afspnational pic.twitter.com/2m6tKDaDYK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2022

Will Hobbs also spoke on the same topic about his struggles.

“It does get better. Keep pushing.”

September is Suicide Prevention Month. AEW is committed to the mental well-being of our talent, staff & our fans. We encourage anyone struggling to reach out & get help. @truewilliehobbs shares his story.



Resource: @988Lifeline pic.twitter.com/nY5cBRr7cg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2022

Visit afsp.org for more resources. If you’re in crisis, call or text 988, or text “TALK” to 741741.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Jon Moxley versus Bryan Danielson in the AEW World Championship tournament final, Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee versus The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, Claudio Castagnoli versus Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship, Ricky Starks versus Will Hobbs, and Eddie Kingston versus Sammy Guevara.

Highlights include Danielson recognizing Moxley as the heart and soul of AEW but proclaiming himself as the heart and soul of professional wrestling, Claudio wanting to honor the tradition of the ROH title to do something special in a special venue, and Kingston speaking. Whenever Kingston cuts a promo, it hits hard. He wants to teach Sammy a lesson about checking his childish nonsense to cement himself as a pillar. Kingston is also sporting a hobo chic look letting all his hair grow wild, even his previously manicured eyebrows.

PAC is ready to maul Orange Cassidy to retain the All-Atlantic Championship. They have storied history of PAC abusing OC, and this match will be no different. The champ plans to take that mutt behind the shed and put him down for good.

On Wednesday, Sept 21st, NYC becomes #DeathTriangle territory! Meanwhile, #AEW All-Atlantic Champion @BASTARDPAC has a message for @OrangeCassidy ahead of their match at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite: #GrandSlam LIVE from Arthur Ashe Stadium at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/txVwUCFuFW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2022

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, ROH six-man champs Dalton Castle & The Boys were victorious in non-title action against Bouji, Rick Recon, & Omar. Ian Riccaboni’s enthusiasm for Castle’s entrance is pure gold. Matt Sydal defeated JD Drake, then Anthony Henry attacked Sydal after the match. That could be a setup for Sydal & Dante Martin versus the Workhorsemen in future tag team action. Mascara Dorada (aka Gran Metalik in WWE) had a successful AEW debut by beating Serpentico. Commentary referred to Mascara Dorada as a staple of NJPW Strong. It came across more as a Forbidden Door appearance rather than an AEW signing.

Anthony Ogogo had the standout moment from both shows with his promo. Ogogo has been fighting all his life through personal adversity to rise to winning Olympic gold in boxing. He choose to come to AEW where the big boys play. So, why do they keep feeding him indie shitbag after indie shitbag? Ogogo wants to test himself against the top stars on the roster. His confidence makes me want to see that happen. Let’s see where Ogogo truly stacks up.

Making quick work of his opponent to get the win here on #AEWDark, @AnthonyOgogo has a message for the #AEW locker room: ▶️ https://t.co/exYM2igt6W pic.twitter.com/XV9t8tKUA9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 20, 2022

On the flip side, Marina Shafir’s promo is must-see for different reasons. I enjoyed her emotion, however, I don’t know what her message was supposed to be. It started like a babyface promo about Albany, NY welcoming her family as immigrants. Her nickname is The Problem, and she screamed at the crowd about being part of the problem. With a different delivery, it could have been a good rallying babyface promo for her adopted hometown. As it was though, her promo was perplexing. The closing tagline sounded cool, so Shafir has got that going for her. “When the violins play, violence is always on the way.”

“When the violins play, violence is always on the way” #TheProblem @MarinaShafir has a message for her hometown of Albany, NY here on #AEWDarkElevation! ▶️ https://t.co/l25mhLUdoa pic.twitter.com/ZgZgXoSdFz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 19, 2022

Being the Elite remains on hiatus until further notice.

Jim Ross was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! (EW). Topics of conversation included Ross born in California, being a Casanova, and still enjoying his work in wrestling after nearly 50 years. JR played along sportingly with the vibe of the show.

