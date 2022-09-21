This rap song about Brian Cage should encourage Tony Khan to put him on TV

One of AEW’s issues is having a very large roster and finding time to squeeze all the stars on screen in a meaningful way each week. Some things are understandable, such as waiting for the right moment to win a championship. Other things are head-scratchers, such as Brian Cage vanishing from television for close to one full year.

Opinions vary on Cage’s ceiling, but I don’t think there is much variance on the idea that he is good enough to be on Dynamite and Rampage in at least a special attraction role. Perhaps this Cage-dedicated rap song produced by Naheer can convince the person whose opinion holds the most sway, bookerman Tony Khan. Unleash Cage to get his shit in!

Give a listen to, “GMSI.” The tune has some slick rhymes. Allow the power of music to make the case for Cage.

The lyrics were written and performed by Tre Keyz and features RePete and Shamaniac.

I Get My Shit In

Watch me handle my business

Don’t make me stick you on my hit list

Gon have you begging for forgiveness Brian Cage,

Ha, who better?

Weapon X is set up

Do you get up or do you just lie in pain

Die today

Or live to find a hiding place,

Either way you try to play

A tombstone they gon write cha name,

Beeeeeeeeeeeppp flatliner

The owner of the spotlight will shine on you till your smile fades

You think that you can try to change the outcome but you miles away

Maybe now’s the time of day to say your prayers and find your faith

Hit em in the head I’m the power man with a iron fist on the side your face

Leave ya with a dent like a iron mace

Deadlift suplex it’s child’s play

The worlds gonna learn when I light the flame

Burn the image in your eyes like a blinding rage

There’s no limit to my fight whenever I’m on stage

Even Thanos wouldn’t want a round with Brian Cage I GET MY SHIT IN

Watch me handle my business

Don’t make me stick you on my hit list

Gon have you begging for forgiveness Moves like a machine I’ma Terminator,

I’ll learn your data

Seek out and destroy

Your returning will be determined later

The all around best

A suitcase

Your carry on,

There’s no way to outrun this multi move paragon

First I’ll hit ya with the discus lariat

After that I’ll twist ya with the drill claw

And there’s no doubt you gonna feel sore

No time to heal coz right then I’m gonna build more

You are standing inside of my arena,

We are not in outer space

Everybody gon hear you screaming

This will be the day that you appreciate your breathing

Coz you don’t know what you got till it’s gone

Hiroshima

And you can come back strong

Don’t let the pain of your defeat make your come back long

I love a grudge match for a Sunday stroll

So let me destroy all your dreams to make your come back wrong

I’m the effin machine

The luchador destroyer

Warrior Freddy haunting your dreams

It’s a crying shame

You picked a fight with a lion’s fang in a cyber age

Now we can watch on reply the day you fell to Brian Cage I Get My Ish In

Watch me handle my business

Don’t make me stick you on my hit list

Gon have you begging for forgiveness

Are you eager to see the return of Brian Cage on your television? What’s your favorite line in the, “GMSI,” song?