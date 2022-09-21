Sammy Guevara explains the meaning behind his recent cryptic message

Sammy Guevara had the wrestling world chattering when he posted cryptic messages on Twitter last week. Many wondered if he was hinting at leaving AEW for WWE. Sammy explained the meaning behind his words in his latest vlog.

Sammy spoke about the topic starting at 9:56 in, “Is this the end? (whats next?) - Vlog 387.”

Sammy mixed in real life feelings with his character’s recent promos and also added a dash of fiery insults for rival Eddie Kingston to hype their match on Rampage this week.

Sammy Guevara: Okay. Here we go. This past Wednesday, I lost.

I lost my chance to be the world champion, which I said from the very beginning of Dynamite. Before Dynamite even started I said (cut to clip of Road to AEW on TNT - Episode 2), “Besides what I’ve always said that my destiny is to be the world champion here. Mark my words. Sammy Guevara is going to be a world champion.” And unfortunately, that was not in the cards for now. I thought it was going to happen. I had all these ideas. I was like, you know what? It’s time for my merch to be sold in the arenas. It’s time for my face to be on all the posters and to be on all the trucks. And this, that, and the other. I had all these ideas and how things were going to change if I won this world title.

The things you want and the things you need are not always the same thing. And the universe has a plan for us all. And unfortunately that plan was not for for me to be the world champ. I also got pretty frustrated because I try to make a moment every time I’m out there, but somewhere along the way I just got this crazy amount of hate. I don’t understand really what I did, but I see it. People want me to go away. People say they’re tired of me. Blah blah blah blah blah.

So while I’m in this negative mindset, I think maybe I should go away. Maybe this is it for me. You know, I had a nice ride and maybe I need to go away to get you all to appreciate me. Because that’s what you guys do. You know, that’s what you all did to Cody (Rhodes). While he was in AEW, you all hated him. And then he went to WWE, and you guys love him now. So I thought in my mind, man. I’m like, you know what? Maybe this is it for me. And I’m not even talking about, you know, going somewhere else. I’m just talking about maybe I just need to take a break in general.

But, I took a breath, and I thought there’s still some tread on the tires. There’s still gas in the tank. And so, we’re going to keep going. We’re not giving up. We’re just going to start back over, rebuild, and we’re going to get to that fucking title eventually. Eventually the gas will run out, and the tires will lose all the tread, and we’re going to need some new tires. Hopefully, we get to where we’re trying to get to before that all happens.

Just know that I appreciate the people who support me. You guys who watch these vlogs, bring Sammy signs, all this stuff. I appreciate you guys. You guys are part of the vlog crew. You guys mean a lot to me. And for the people who are against me, I got something for you. It’s a... Fuck you! (Reached over for an object to reveal the middle finger.)

Thank you guys very much for all the support. We are going to start over and rebuild and get to where we’re getting to. But first, we got to end things. We got to end things.

Starting this Friday, we’re going to end this shit with Eddie Kingston. I took this match, because I ain’t scared of that guy. (Sammy rattled off unedited expletives not fit for print here. Kingston wants to talk all this shit, Sammy will see him Friday.)

But, yeah, like I was saying. Thank you to the people who appreciate me. Thank you to the people who support me. I didn’t mean to scare you guys this week. It’s just, you know, life is hard sometimes. And you just got to remember to keep going. Keep going and growing. That’s all we’re going to do. And I’m going to keep bringing you guys on the ride with me through these vlogs.