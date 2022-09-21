AEW Dynamite Grand Slam results, live blog (Sept. 21, 2022): Danielson vs. Moxley

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This Grand Slam edition comes our way from Queens in New York City, in front of a packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It’ll feature Bryan Danielson taking on his Blackpool Combat Club partner Jon Moxley in the finals of a tournament to crown a new AEW World champion, and that’s just one of five title tilts on the card! Toni Storm defends the interim Women’s belt in a 4way against Dr. Britt Baker, Serena Deeb & Athena, The Acclaimed try again to win the Tag titles from Swerve in Our Glory, All-Atlantic champ PAC takes on Orange Cassidy, and Claudio Castagnoli puts the ROH World title on the line against Chris Jericho. And more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 21