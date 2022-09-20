Watch AEW Dark Episode 162

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Sept. 20, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Madison Rayne vs. Viva Van

La Rosa Negra vs. Marina Shafir

The Workhorsemen’s JD Drake vs. Matt Sydal

The Trustbusters’ Sonny Kiss vs. Joe Ocasio

Luke Kurtis vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo

Emi Sakura vs. Avery Breaux

Zuka & Alexander Moss vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds

KiLynn King vs. Sahara Seven

Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods

The Trustbusters vs. Marcus Kross & Mike Magnum & GKM

“The Reality” Zack Clayton vs. Vary Morales

Enjoy the show!