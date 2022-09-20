Watch AEW Dark Episode 162

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Sept. 20, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Madison Rayne vs. Viva Van
- La Rosa Negra vs. Marina Shafir
- The Workhorsemen’s JD Drake vs. Matt Sydal
- The Trustbusters’ Sonny Kiss vs. Joe Ocasio
- Luke Kurtis vs. The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo
- Emi Sakura vs. Avery Breaux
- Zuka & Alexander Moss vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds
- KiLynn King vs. Sahara Seven
- Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods
- The Trustbusters vs. Marcus Kross & Mike Magnum & GKM
- “The Reality” Zack Clayton vs. Vary Morales
Enjoy the show!
