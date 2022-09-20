Taz used to tell HOOK, ‘Be anything but a pro wrestler’

HOOK’s only got 13 professional wrestling matches under his belt, but he’s already an internet sensation and the FTW champion. Tomorrow (Sept. 21) at Arthur Ashe Stadium, he’ll team with hip-hop artist and first time wrestler Action Bronson to take on 2point0 during AEW Grand Slam (their match won’t air until Friday on Rampage).

A heavily promoted match with a guest star in his hometown is the latest example of how AEW’s been easing their 23 year old second-generation star into bigger and bigger spots. It’s also an example of why HOOK’s dad — former ECW & WWE star and current AEW announcer Taz — had a change of heart about his son following in his footsteps.

HOOK told The New York Post:

“When I was younger, my dad told me to be anything but a pro wrestler. As I got older, things changed, and the business today is not the same business that he broke into.”

But when COVID shut his school down and he started going to AEW’s pandemic tapings at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville along with his old man, the young man who would become HOOK (real name Tyler Senerchia) started to think about becoming a wrestler. And Taz thought:

“If he’s old enough to go to a bar and get a shot of whiskey, he’s old enough to make his own decisions, right? That’s how I was raised.”

It only took three sessions at Pat Buck’s Create-A-Pro Wrestling for dad to realize his boy had a chance to be something special in the squared circle. Now, he’s trusting AEW as he helps guide HOOK’s career:

“He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique. I can’t tell you what it is about him that’s unique, but I could tell you keeping him special means you’re not gonna see him every single week on TV. You’re not gonna see him where he’s constantly on social media or doing stuff like that. Good luck. I can’t even get the guy to return a text message. “We might not see HOOK for a little bit, but when he’s there, it’s something like, ‘Boom!,’ impactful, like what the hell just happened. That’s HOOK. That’s kind of what he is. A lot of people want more. You know what, last I checked, that’s a good thing.”

We’ll get to see more of what El Diablo Guapo can do later this week. As for his partner? Of Bronson, who went from a rapper middle school-aged Tyler turned his dad onto to a family friend, HOOK says:

“Dude’s a beast. He can go — straight up.”

A man of few words... just like pops says he is.