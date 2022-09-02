AEW Rampage live results, open thread (Sept. 2, 2022): All Out go home

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way LIVE from NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Tonight’s episode features the semi-final of the Rampage side of the AEW Trios Championship Tournament bracket. The winner of Hangman Page, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Best Friends will advance to All Out this Sunday to face The Elite for the belts.

Also set for tonight: A rematch between Ruby Soho & Ortiz vs. Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara, Mark Henry sits down with TBS champ Jade Cargill & her All Out challenger Athena, we hear from Tag titleholders Swerve in our Glory & their PPV opponents The Acclaimed, Ricky Starks takes on QT Marshall, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR SEPT. 2