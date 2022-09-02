Tonight’s (Sept. 2) episode of Rampage featured an AEW World Trios Championship Tournament match pitting Hangman Page & Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) versus Orange Cassidy & Best Friends. The winning team advances to the final match of the tourney against The Elite (Kenny Omega & the Young Bucks) at this weekend’s (Sept. 4) All Out pay-per-view near Chicago, Illinois.

Page was not originally included in the tournament, but a couple nights ago on Dynamite he officially joined his buddies in the Dark Order as an injury replacement for 10 and/or Evil Uno. This decision played right into a recent rumor that Page was going to be added to the All Out card through this tournament to further his story with The Elite.

All Page had to do was win tonight to secure his spot at All Out. And that’s exactly what he did! Well, he didn’t actually do it himself. It was his partner John Silver who rolled up Chuck Taylor for the win after Page missed a Buckshot Lariat and ate an Orange Punch.

Hangman Page and #DarkOrder's John Silver and Alex Reynolds win the Rampage finals of the #AEW World Trios Championship tournament and they will go on to face #theELITE at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV this Sunday! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/Z0biviiODH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

Just like that, Hangman Page now has a date against The Elite at All Out this weekend.

Which team do you think will become the inaugural AEW trios champs on Sept. 4?

