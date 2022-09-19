 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 81

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Sept. 19, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Aggro & Danger Kid vs. Private Party
  • Skye Blue vs. Chica Carreras
  • The Butcher & The Blade vs. Liam Davis & Mike Anthony
  • “The Reality” Zack Clayton vs. Conan Lycan
  • ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Boujii & Rick Recon & Omar
  • Jora Johl vs. Frankie Kazarian
  • Mascara Dorada vs. Serpentico
  • B3cca vs. Nyla Rose

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats