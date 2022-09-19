Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 81

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Sept. 19, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Aggro & Danger Kid vs. Private Party
- Skye Blue vs. Chica Carreras
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Liam Davis & Mike Anthony
- “The Reality” Zack Clayton vs. Conan Lycan
- ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Boujii & Rick Recon & Omar
- Jora Johl vs. Frankie Kazarian
- Mascara Dorada vs. Serpentico
- B3cca vs. Nyla Rose
Enjoy the show!
