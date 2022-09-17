Stokely Hathaway has big plans for Tony Khan’s credit card

Stokely Hathaway is making moves in AEW. His latest idea involves big plans with Tony Khan’s credit card.

When Hathaway announced the individual aspirations for the Firm, he neglected to address his own desires, aside from hugging W. Morrissey.

Hathaway laid it all out in a text message to Khan.

Hathaway wrote:

I demand a cage match with Claudio for the ROH championship. I know I’ll win, so after that send Wardlow. Imma merk him too. When I grab Wardlow and gorilla press him, I want 20 strippers at ringside (I have your AMEX card # and will book them myself btw) doing the Harlem shuffle. How do you think that’ll make him feel????????? Bad? Good.

That is something I’d like to see. Book it!

Khan has one very important question while squeezing in a plug for Rampage.

How did you get my Amex number?#AEWRampage — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 15, 2022

The answer might lie in Hathaway’s promo from Dynamite.

Stokely Hathaway: Everything I’ve done since Double or Nothing has been a lie. It’s been a hustle, a con all to infiltrate the system. And how did I do it? You know, little bit of this, little bit of that. From kicking it with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter to watching reruns of Living Single with the House of Black. There’s not one rock that I haven’t unturned. And where I’m from, there’s a phrase, “The blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice.” And on one hand, that means love and admiration for our beautiful black queens. And on the other hand, that means that the juicier the gossip, the more power you have. And there’s nothing like good old-fashioned blackmail. That’s what wakes me up in the morning. That is what turns me on.

That man is a genius. Khan has no choice but to acquiesce to these demands. It wouldn’t be the first Hathaway talked himself into trouble. Just look at how Wheeler Yuta handled him in a slapbox fight.

Are you on board to see Stokely Hathaway’s dreams come to life? How would you use Tony Khan’s credit card within the context of AEW?