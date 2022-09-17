Colt Cabana shares some family trivia in reference to CM Punk’s gripebomb

While nothing was quite as weird as the way he smashed — and plugged — baked goods from Mindy’s Bakery while delivering it, another strange aspect of CM Punk’s infamous All Out media scrum gripebomb was the way he matter of factly revealed that Scott “Colt Cabana” Colton shares a bank account with his mother...

“...when I finally had to countersue him, through discovery we discovered he shared a bank account with his mother. That’s a fact. And as soon as we discovered that fact and we subpoenaed old Marsha, he sent the email, ‘Oh, can we please drop all this.’”

Punk presented this along with other evidence he laid out about the lawsuits he and Colton filed and settled with each other over payment of legal fees they incurred while defending themselves against the defamation case brought against them by former WWE doctor Chris Amman. He said it in a way that made it seem like he expected everyone to share his opinion of adults who have joint accounts with their parents...

“... shares a bank account with his mother — tells you all you need to know about what kind of character that is.”

... except no one can figure how exactly we’re supposed to think of adults who share bank accounts with their parents. Punk obviously didn’t mean it as compliment. But is he saying it’s evidence of shady behavior, or just pathetic?

Either way, we now know of someone else we can judge for sharing a bank account with their mother. That’s because Colt dropped a “fun little tidbit” on us during a recent Twitch stream. His brother, who just so happens to be Emmy Award-winning Family Guy director Greg Colton, also has a joint account with “old Marsha”!

Colt Cabana on Twitch: "My brother is the director of family guy, you can look up his name, he also shares a bank account with my mother."



What a couple of losers. That’s what I’m supposed to think, right? Somebody check with Punk...