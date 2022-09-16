Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara were originally supposed to fight against each other at All Out 2022. The match never happened because the Mad King was suspended after a backstage altercation between the two men following a controversial Guevara promo that didn’t make it to air.

But Tony Khan believes money can be made on real life tension, and that appears to be what he’s going for with Kingston and Guevara. Without much notice, a pre-taped Kingston promo aired on tonight’s (Sept. 16) episode of AEW Rampage. Kingston talked shit about Sammy’s relationship with Tay Melo and said he’s going to beat the piss out of him on next week’s “Grand Slam” edition of Rampage.

Just like that, AEW turned a shoot back into a work, and we can watch it all play out next week at Grand Slam in New York City.

