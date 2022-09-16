AEW is putting its best foot forward next week in New York City without CM Punk or The Elite around for “Grand Slam” in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

These “Grand Slam” editions of Dynamite and Rampage have been hyped up like pay-per-view cards filled with title matches and all of AEW’s top stars (minus MJF).

Tonight’s (Sept. 16) episode of Rampage rounded out the week with several more matches featuring stars like Sting, Samoa Joe, Jungle Boy, and more.

This includes a Battle Royal (featuring Hangman Page) where the winner gets a world title match down the line, and Diamante teasing a woman from the 305 area code backing her up in a TBS title match against the undefeated Cargill. It was also interesting to hear Brody King admit that Sting and Darby Allin cut the head off the snake, which is a reference to Malakai Black’s conditional release from AEW.

Let’s see what the final lineups for Grand Slam look like:

Sept. 21 (Dynamite) • Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World championship • Toni Storm (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Serena Deeb vs. Athena for the interim AEW Women’s title • Swerve in our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team championship • Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH world title • PAC (c) vs. Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic title Sept. 23 (Rampage) • HOOK & Action Bronson vs. 2point0 • Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara • Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brody King & Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match • Jade Cargill (c) vs. Diamante for the TBS title • Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy • Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs • Wardlow & Samoa Joe vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods • Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal

Eight matches is a lot for a two hour episode of Rampage, so there might be a couple squashes planned. I’m looking at you, Tony Nese.

Are you excited for AEW’s Grand Slam week of shows, Cagesiders?