Chris Jericho is already getting another world title shot

Last month, Chris Jericho was defeated by Jon Moxley in a match for the interim AEW world championship. Two nights ago, Jericho was eliminated by Bryan Danielson in the ongoing tournament to crown a new AEW world champion.

Losses of that magnitude might be enough to drop a wrestler out of the world title picture for a while, but Jericho is a wily veteran who just pivoted himself right into another shot at a world title.

On tonight’s (Sept. 16) episode of Rampage, Jericho interrupted an interview with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. The BWE BSEE let it be known that he’s never won ROH’s top prize, and he’s itching to become an eight time world champion.

“The one place I’ve never been World Champion is in @ringofhonor, and 7 (World Championships) isn’t enough for me… I’m going for the Ocho!”@IAmJericho challenges champion @ClaudioCSRO for the #ROH World Title at Arthur Ashe Stadium in NY! It’s #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/nQ0V1Q9DF3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 17, 2022

Castagnoli is a fighting champ and quickly accepted Jericho’s challenge, of course.

The match will go down next Wednesday (Sept. 21) on the “Grand Slam” edition of Dynamite in New York City.

Do you think the Demo God has what it takes to win the ROH world title and bring Dynamite its highest viewership of 2022? Let us know your thoughts on this match in the comments below, Cagesiders.

