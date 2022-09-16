Multiple signs point to Jeff Hardy’s AEW returning happening soon

After his most recent DUI arrest in June, which came just days before he and his brother Matt were to challenge for the Tag Team championship on Dynamite, AEW suspended Jeff Hardy without pay. As conditions for his return, the younger Hardy needed to complete treatment and maintain sobriety.

His brother seems confident Jeff is ready to do just that. Discussing a potential Trios act with Wardlow on the latest edition of his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt said:

“[Teaming with Wardlow] sounds great. I’m pretty excited. We’re getting close to the point where we meet the new Jeff, and we figure out his future and what he ends up doing. I’m pretty excited because I feel like his mentality is like, he knows he has to make some changes and do what’s right. I feel like he’s to that point where he will this time around. So I’m excited to have him back, and I think this would be amazing. It’d be so much fun.”

Which lines up with an item in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, where Dave Meltzer writes:

“Jeff Hardy is expected to be out of rehab soon and back in the ring.”

We’re seeing Matt get back into the swing of things on AEW television. Will Jeff follow soon after? And how does the pro wrestling community feel about that?